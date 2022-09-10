A stunning 17th century farmhouse has recently come onto the market offering what has to be one of Pembrokeshire’s most exclusive packages of elegance, history and grandeur.

Rosehill Farm sits in 170 acres of prime farmland, having once served as the demonstration farm to the Slebech Estate.

The farmhouse has been lovingly restored by its present owners, and every aspect of the 17th stunning century architecture has been meticulously retained.

The sitting room Picture: Country Living Group

The main farmhouse is arranged over two floors with two luxurious reception rooms overlooking the formal gardens to the front and side of the property.

The dining room Picture: Country Living Group

The formal dining room boasts an ornate fireplace and enjoy windows to both side, again overlooking the formal garden while the farmhouse kitchen has been described by agents Country Living Group as 'a wonderful hub' featuring a handmade kitchen by local master craftsman Barry Wade, complemented by a bespoke colour matched Aga cooker. There are two large windows to the courtyard and a window and door leading to the gardens.

The kitchen Picture: Country Living Group

The ground floor also contains a spacious study and a cloakroom which has access to the wine cellar.

Two staircases lead up to the first floor comprising the main formal staircase from the entrance hall and a servants’ staircase that leads off the kitchen.

The twin primary bedroom suites at the front of the property offer luxurious ensuite accommodation while the master bedroom offers a large walk-in dressing room along with a full-sized bathroom and spacious bedroom area. The junior master similarly offers an ensuite bathroom, access to a large storage cupboard, and views over the rolling fields that surround the home. At the rear are two further large double bedrooms along with a family bathroom.

Two rows of traditional stone barns run to the eastern side of the main house which have been completely reroofed and renovated by the current owners.

The barns Picture: Country Living Group

Rosehill Farm also comes with a detached three-bedroom cottage situated off the entrance drive and numerous outbuildings, sheds, garages, kennelling, and farm buildings.

The land at Rosehill extends to around one hundred and seventy acres of prime arable and woodland. The land is currently farmed by the current owners but there are options for this to be subcontracted should it not be of interest to a buyer.

Country Living Group

Rosehill Farm is being sold by Country Living Group and offers are being invited in excess of £4million.