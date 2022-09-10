Another case of avian flu has been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, this time on a large poultry site.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop, confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 late last night.

This is the second confirmed case of avian influenza in Wales this week.

In Pembrokeshire the gannet population on Grassholm Island has already been hit by the disease.

A three km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the poultry farm, to limit the risk of disease spread.

MORE NEWS:

Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared. The measures are stricter in the three km Protection Zone. Full information is available here.

“It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place,” said Ms Glossop.

The UK health agencies advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK food standards agencies advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

An interactive map of avian influenza disease control zones currently in place across GB can be found here.

People who keep birds have been told to do the following: • All keepers of kept birds should be vigilant for signs of the disease such as increased mortality, respiratory distress and drops in food or water intake, or egg production.

• Consult your veterinary surgeon in the first instance if your birds are unwell.

• If you or your vet suspect that avian influenza could be causing illness in your birds, you must, by law, report this to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. This will trigger a disease investigation by APHA vets.

• You must apply strict biosecurity measures to prevent any materials, equipment, vehicles, clothing, feed or bedding that could have been contaminated from wild birds coming onto your premises.

Full details and checklist are available here.