History will be made in Haverfordwest tomorrow as Charles III will officially be proclaimed as sovereign.

The proclamation of the new sovereign to the people of Pembrokeshire will be held at County Hall at 12:45pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Proclamation will be made outside County Hall by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies.

Books of condolence have already been opened at County Hall in Haverfordwest and Fishguard Town Hall. They can be signed between Monday and Friday from 9am to 5pm. There is also a book of condolence available to sign online at www.royal.uk Cllr Davies said: “For millions of people, as our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty the Queen has been a constant and reassuring figure in our lives.

“We are thankful for her many decades of public service and the example she set.”

The chairman also expressed her condolences and those of the entire council to The Royal Family on ‘this saddest of days’.

Flags are flying at half-mast at County Hall, Haverfordwest and Haverfordwest Castle.

Pembrokeshire County Council is reminding those wishing to attend the proclamation that they may need to add extra time to their journey due to Ironman Wales traffic and road closures.

For any If you have any Ironman Wales access questions, please contact wales@ironmanroadaccess.com or call 03330 11 66 00.