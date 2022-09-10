Today’s Ironkids event, part of the Ironman Wales weekend in Tenby, has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

However an unofficial breakout event has been organised by parents so that their kids still get a bit of Ironman magic, while paying tribute to the Queen.

Ironkids is a running event on Tenby’s South Parade is Ironkids Wales, sponsored by UWTSD. It usually runs from noon to 5pm on the Saturday before Ironman.

Racing courses of 500m to 1.5km, over 1,750 young athletes from ages three to 15 run along pedestrianised sections of the Ironman Wales course, finishing under the Ironman gantry to receive their own Ironkids medals.

The organisers say that the event is ‘focused on participation and fun and aims to inspire children to lead a healthy and active lifestyle’.

In celebration of the tenth edition of the event, Ironkids also hosted a treasure hunt throughout Tenby from Thursday September 8, to today, Saturday September 10. Residents and Ironman families were invited to explore the local area using clues to track down key landmarks.

The Western Telegraph understands that the treasure hunt still went ahead but today’s Ironkids has been cancelled.

The event’s organisers said: “The Ironkids Wales event originally planned for Saturday, September 10, will no longer take place.

“We understand that this news will cause disappointment, and while we looked forward to hosting our young and aspiring Ironkids athletes, we believe this is the best decision during the current circumstances.”

Despite the decision to postpone Ironkids, a group of parents is planning to meet up for a fun run on North Beach in memory of the Queen at 1pm today.

Parents and children have been asked to meet at 1pm at the rock on North Beach for a fun run.

The idea was suggested on the Ironman Journey Facebook page and has so far had dozens of enthusiastic positive responses.

Registered participants for today’s Ironkids will be deferred to the 2023 Ironkids Wales edition and will receive a deferral confirmation link once registration opens for the 2023 event.