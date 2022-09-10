A Pembrokeshire business with a longstanding royal connection will close until after the Queen’s state funeral as a mark of respect.

The Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw has an affiliation with the royal family, with three of its horses selected for the Queen’s Household Cavalry.

Back in May 2020 the Queen also named a new foal born of the Dyfed Shire bloodline on the Queen’s birthday as Dyfed Guinevere.

Farm's owner, Huw Murphy, said at the time that the farm was delighted with the choice.

Three of the farm’s horses have been selected for the Queen’s Household Cavalry, with the latest, Ed, making his debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

At the same time Ed was also given his official name of Major Apollo from the Queen.

Ed was selected as the newest member of the Queen’s Household Cavalry back in 2019.

He followed the proud tradition set by Celt Mercury Drumhorse into Royal service. Celt unfortunately died last year and was buried back at the farm where he was born.

The farm’s Willa Rose was the first ever mare to become a drum horse in the Queen's Household Cavalry.

The farm has also been visited by the new King and the Queen Consort, where the Queen Consort famously took the reins during a carriage ride.

“The Dyfed Shire Horse Farm family wish to express our condolences at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and as a mark of respect the farm will now close until after the state funeral.” Said a statement by the farm.

“God Save the King.”