Some of Pembrokeshire’s finest performers are coming together this evening to raise funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The concert at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun will donate all profits from ticket sales, raffle, and other sales will go to the fund which will be donated to causes supporting Ukrainian people.

Theatr Gwaun is also donating all its bar profits to the fundraiser.

Performing tonight will be sensational the new funk band Tongue’n’Groove, featuring Jimmy Banks (vocals), David Pepper (keyboard), Charlie Willatt (lead Guitar), Henry Willatt (bass), and Pete Warren-Lavis (drums).

Also performing are three of Pembrokeshire’s finest classical musicians. Nia Harries (cello), Lorna Osbon (violin), Matthew Bale (piano) of the Gwaun Trio.

Dylan’s Fowler (guitar) and Gillian Fowler (cello) of the Taith Duo’s folk and traditional music inspired by other European cultures is also on the line up.

A very special performance will be from Haverfordwest’s Sovra Lucy (violin) and Ukrainian refugee and music teacher now living in Milford Haven, Polina Hlyiana (piano) who will perform together.

Two young rising stars from Fishguard: Ellie Louc (vocals, guitar), and Tarish Matthews (vocals) will also perform as well as singer songwriter Rory Doolin who is originally from Goodwick, but now living in New Zealand.

The show is produced on behalf of Theatr Gwaun by Tim Wickenden and Dylan Fowler. Melissa Pettit has designed the set and Andy Sturley is providing technical services.

All performers, producers and support is being given free of charge to raise as much money as possible for Ukraine.

Tickets are available from theatrgwaun.com