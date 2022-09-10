Pembrokeshire crowds ready to welcome the 10th Ironman Wales tomorrow and with it changes to public transport and road closures.

This will be the 10th year for Ironman competitors to swim, bike and run in beautiful Pembrokeshire, making 2022 an extra special occasion to celebrate this incredible sporting event.

International athletes will again be among those on the starting line while enthusiastic spectators line the route to cheer on and support everyone taking part. The Pembrokeshire welcome is now famous around the world.

As part of the event there will be road closures to ensure safety and full details can be found on the Ironman website.

A map of the road closures can be viewed below.

The map showing roadclosures for Ironman Wales tomorrow

The road closures mean the 387/8 Coastal Cruiser bus service which covers Angle Peninsula will not be operating on Sunday, September 11.

Shuttle buses are running a return service from Carew Airfield from 4:30am – midnight tomorrow, Sunday.

There is a Sunday only Saundersfoot service running from The Green to Twycross Roundabout between 9am-6pm.

Athletes can travel for free on Sunday with their athlete wristband.

For more information, see: https://www.ironman.com/im-wales-travel Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents’ services and leisure, said: “We are delighted to see the return of Ironman Wales after a two-year gap due to Covid restrictions.

“I’m sure the crowds will be eager to once again line the streets and routes and come out to support.

“Please take a moment to look at the road closure details ahead of the event. These road closures are required to ensure the safety of competitors and spectators.

“The event has become iconic on the Ironman world circuit and number one in the world for the welcome Pembrokeshire gives to Ironman athletes and visitors.

“The crowd make the event and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone once again welcoming Ironman and Pembrokeshire once again underlining that this is a county that can host and make a success of major events.”

Rebecca Sutherland, Ironman Wales race director, said: “We are overjoyed to be back in Pembrokeshire hosting the tenth edition of Ironman Wales. This event has become infamous for its spectator support, from its goosebumps-inducing swim start to its Tour de France style crowds, and we know this year will be no different as thousands of athletes descend on the region.

“We would like to thank Pembrokeshire County Council, the communities across the course, and our dedicated staff, suppliers, and volunteers for their efforts in bringing Ironman Wales to life again.”