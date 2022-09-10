Strictly Come Dancing semi finalist and TV presenter Anita Rani gets acquainted with the wonders of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion this evening, Saturday September 10, in the latest episode of Britain by Beach.
The Channel 4 series exploring the beaches that made Britain is hosted by radio and television presenter Rani, who is best known for her work on Countryfile, Watchdog and the One Show.
In it she explores the beaches that made Britain—from some of its most popular and well known, to hidden gems off the beaten track.
Each episode will embrace different themes and aspects of Britain’s story, exploring an enjoyable and varied mix of different historical periods, and looking at distinct and different parts of the UK.
In the next episode, airing on Channel 4 at 8pm on Saturday, September 10, Anita Rani heads to Wales’ stunning coastline.
In Pembrokeshire, she visits Fishguard to unravel the little-known story of the last invasion of mainland Britain –commemorated by a 30-metre, hand-stitched tapestry.
She also heads to the shores of the nearby River Teifi, where she takes to the waters in a coracle.
Also in Wales the presenter finds out why the beautiful Rhyl beach became a setting for healthy holidays, inspiring a leisure revolution, and also discovers how the hovercraft brought kudos to the town.
The programme airs at 8pm on Channel 4.
