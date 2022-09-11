The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, September 11.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi’s Specialbuys

Scheppach Petrol Compactor

Aldi are offering you the perfect range of items to take care of your garden this week.

First up is the Scheppach 6.5HP Petrol Compactor which is available for just £199.99 down from £299.99.

Scheppach Petrol Pressure Washer

Next on the list of garden care products is the Scheppach Pressure Washer.

It has been designed to take out the pressure of cleaning your garden, and is avilable for £129.99, down from £179.99.

Lawn Mower & 20/40V Battery

Keep your lawn looking pristine with our Ferrex Lawn Mower & 20/40V Battery. Battery operated, it's mobile and hassle free with no need to drag those extension leads around the garden.

With an adjustable handle and a 45-litre collection box, cutting the grass is so quick and easy, giving you more time to enjoy your garden this summer.

Included in this week's Aldi Specialbuys, the mower is available for £126.98.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Oral-B Toothbrush

From the toothbrush brand most recommended by dentists, the Oral-B Clean & Protect electric toothbrush is tough on plaque but gentle on gums.

The unique round brush head removes up to 100% more plaque than a traditional manual toothbrush, ensuring healthier gums and brightening your smile from the first day of use by removing surface discoloration.

It is available in the Lidl middle aisle this week for £29.99.

Braun Epil Epilator

The Braun Silk épil 3 epilator gently removes hair from the roots for longlasting results thanks to 20 tweezers.

The product comes with a two year warranty and is available in the Lidl middle ailse for £24.99 this week.

Philips All-in-One Trimmer

This versatile trimmer from Philips enables you to create the exact facial style and hairstyle you want.

It also comes with a two year warranty and is just £19.99 from the Lidl middle aisle this week.