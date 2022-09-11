A number of UK supermarkets have issued product recalls due to health concerns over the last few weeks.

Asda, Tesco and Lidl are among the supermarkets to issue recalls for a range of reasons, from undeclared ingredients posing an allergy risk, to an outbreak of disease causing ingreditients.

We've rounded up the latest product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a 'do not eat' warning and is recalling one of its products due to undeclared milk which could cause a possible health risk to customers.

The supermarket’s Mixed Fruit and Nut contains milk which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco is recalling product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

.@Tesco recalls Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g because of undeclared milk

Product details:

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut

Pack size: 25g

Batch code: L2196H221

Best before: 13 January 2023

Co-op recall

Co-op is recalling one of its products due to a labelling error which makes it a potential health risk.

Co-op's Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt is being recalled because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging erro the yogurt has been incorrectly packed in a Toffee yogurt pot.

The mistake means it is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Co-op's Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt

Pack Size: 150g

Use by: September 14, 2022

Lidl recall

Lidl is recalling one of its products because it may contain disease-causing bacteria.

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Lidl GB recalls Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet

Product details:

Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil

Pack size: 150g

Lot number: 01063402062022

Best before: 02 January 2023

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix

Pack size: 2.5kg

Lot number: 58622131

Best before: May 2024

Tesco recall

Tesco is recalling several of its products due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.

The products included in the recall are: Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2x100g (all dates), Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae 110g (all dates), Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g (all dates) and Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g (all dates).

Customers are being advised to return the products to store for a full refund. No receipt will be required.