While others were preparing for Ironman yesterday afternoon, one Tenby hero had quite a different workout as rescued two people and their dog after their boat capsized.

Both of Tenby's lifeboats were launched just before 1pm yesterday, Saturday, September 10, following calls to the coastguard stating that a boat had capsized in a swell off Box Bay near Stackpole and the occupants were in the water.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area. On board the inshore lifeboat was station mechanic Will Horton who abandoned his preparations for Ironman Wales and instead, raced down to the harbour when his pager went off.

TThe casualties were stranded in Box Bay. Picture:Tenby RNLI Lifeboat

The boats were soon on scene and found the two occupants and their dog had luckily managed to make their way ashore at Box Bay but were stranded with no way to scale the steep cliffs. St Govans Coastguard Rescue Team had also arrived at the top of the cliff.

The helm of the inshore took the boat into the beach and the casualties and dog were taken aboard, before being dropped onto the larger Haydn Miller.

Tenby RNLI Lifeboat

Next, the Haydn Miller went in towards the beach and passed their tow rope to the inshore lifeboat using the heaving line. The tow rope was then attached to the upturned vessel, before it was towed out to deeper water. It was then righted by the crew of the inshore lifeboat.

With the boat now the right way up, it was towed back to Lydstep, where the occupants were taken ashore and their boat put back on the trailer.

The lifeboats then returned to station, arriving at 3.50pm.

Tenby lifeboat crew wished both Will and fellow crew member Rhys Thomas the best of luck in today’s Ironman competition.