Tenby is ready to welcome the competitors and the crowds to today’s Ironman Wales 2022 event.

Yesterday photographer Gareth Davies took to the streets of the town where locals and the Ironmen and women were preparing for today’s event.

This is the tenth Ironman Wales as the event returns to Tenby after a two year Covid enforced break.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents’ services and leisure, said he was ‘delighted’ to see the return of the event.

“I’m sure the crowds will be eager to once again line the streets and routes and come out to support,” he said.

“The event has become iconic on the Ironman world circuit and number one in the world for the welcome Pembrokeshire gives to Ironman athletes and visitors.

“The crowd make the event and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone once again welcoming Ironman and Pembrokeshire once again underlining that this is a county that can host and make a success of major events.”

Rebecca Sutherland, Ironman Wales race director, added: “We are overjoyed to be back in Pembrokeshire hosting the tenth edition of Ironman Wales.

“This event has become infamous for its spectator support, from its goosebumps-inducing swim start to its Tour de France style crowds, and we know this year will be no different as thousands of athletes descend on the region.

“We would like to thank Pembrokeshire County Council, the communities across the course, and our dedicated staff, suppliers, and volunteers for their efforts in bringing Ironman Wales to life again.”