THE proclamation has been made announcing to the people of Pembrokeshire the new king, King Charles III.

In a sombre yet historic ceremony outside Pembrokeshire County Hall, the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC), Councillor Pat Davies, read out the proclamation to fellow councillors and members of the public.

Lasting just under 15 minutes, the former chairman of PCC Councillor Mike James began proceedings by reading a speech in Welsh.

Then Cllr Davies came to the lectern and announced the proclamation.

Cllr Davies said: “We come this afternoon following the passing of our Lord Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.

“The basis of which our monarchy is built assures the crown is passed on in an unbreakable line of succession.

“Today's ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of Pembrokeshire of the beginning of our new king’s reign.”

A ceremony proclaiming the accession of King Charles II was held at County Hall, today, September 11. Photo Western Telegraph

The occasion was a sombre one as many came to watch the historic occasion. Photo Western Telegraph

Yesterday the accession council met at St James’ Palace to proclaim the new sovereign.

Flags which have been flown at half-mast were raised to mark the start of the King's reign.

The accession council then made an order requiring high sheriffs to have the proclamation read out in areas of their jurisdiction.

The High Sheriff of Dyfed discharged that duty earlier today, September 11, and after that the proclamation was read out to the residents of Pembrokeshire.

At the end of the ceremony there were three cheers for the King before the national anthems of Great Britain and Wales were sung.

Books of condolence have been opened at County Hall in Haverfordwest and Fishguard Town Hall.

They can be signed between Monday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.

There is also a book of condolence available to sign online at www.royal.uk

The ceremony was held at County Hall. Photo Western Telegraph

Members of the public were also invited to watch the ceremony. Photos Western Telegraph

Proclamation of the accession in full:

Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call his mercy upon our Lady Sovereign of blessed and glorious memory by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George, we therefore, the Lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, as members of the House of Commons together with members of the late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the realms and territories, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, proclaim that the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles III.

By the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories; King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. Given at St James’ Palace on this tenth day of September in the year of our Lord, 2022.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.