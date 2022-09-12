The Neyland boy racers have hit the red flag after councillors this week agreed that their racing days are coming to an end.

“Someone is going to have to sacrifice themselves, whether it’s a kid or an old person, so it’s high time that something gets done,” said Cllr Paul Smith at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

The Neyland boy racer issue has been gaining momentum throughout the summer. Residents living adjacent to Brunel Quay have been reporting of regular gatherings at the Brunel Quay car park which often continue until 2am in the morning.

They have raised concerns at:

the speed at which cars and motorbikes race along the road towards the marina;

the noise which the motorists make as they sit in the car park;

the amount of litter they leave behind and

the frequency at which they urinate over the public car park wall.

This week county councillor Dr Simon Hancock confirmed that discussions are currently taking place concerning ways in which the problem can be alleviated.

“Earlier this summer a young cyclist was knocked down and was badly injured as he rode along the marina," he said.

"As a result, ‘Slow/Araf’ road markings have got to be displayed at the approach to the car park and the skate park.

"I would also like to see a speed cushion installed on the road leading to the curve towards the Brunel Statue.”

Dr Hancock went on to say that discussions are on-going concerning the way in which cars entering the Brunel car park will be monitored which could result in locked bollards being positioned down the centre of the car park.

This suggestion was endorsed by Cllr Steve Thomas who informed councillors that cars continue to perform ‘doughnuts’ in the car park.

This means that vehicles rotate either the rear or front of their vehicles around the opposite set of wheels in a continuous motion, with the aim of creating a circular skid-mark pattern of rubber on a carriageway and possibly even causing the tyres to emit smoke from the friction.

“There were a number of new tyre marks down there only this week,” said Cllr Thomas. “The youngsters who are gathering need to be dissuaded, and locked bollards could be the easiest solution.”

Councillors have also raised concerns at the speed at which vehicles travel through the High Street and also at the number of cars which are regularly found parked on both sides of the road.

Further consideration will be given to reducing the speed restriction and limiting the amount of on-street parking at High Street.