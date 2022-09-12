St Clement’s Church, Neyland, has gone down in history as being one of the very first venues in Pembrokeshire from where the new National Anthem – God Save the King – was sung with gusto this Sunday morning.

After listening to the vicar, the Rev Alan Chadwick, paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II who served her nation with the utmost loyalty and commitment for over 70 years, the congregation stood and sang both the first and last verses of the National Anthem to full organ accompaniment. This included the verse:

'Thy choicest gifts in store, On him be pleased to pour, Long may he reign! May he defend our laws, And ever give us cause, To sing with heart and voice, God save the King!'

While the composer of the rousing tune in G major remains unknown, the lyrics are by Henry Carey and the anthem was adopted in September 1745.

A full service of commemoration to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place in St Clements, Neyland this Friday evening, September 16, at 6.30pm attended by members of Neyland Town Council and the Neyland Ladies Choir. Everyone residing in the town and in the vicinity of Neyland is welcome to attend.

A second service of commemoration to Her Majesty will be held at St Tudwals Church, Llanstadwel, on Sunday, September 18 at 6pm.