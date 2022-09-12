People can share their thoughts and sympathies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Books of Condolence in Pembrokeshire and online.

Pembrokeshire County Council opened the books last Friday, September 9 at County Hall, Haverfordwest and at Fishguard Town Hall.

The Books of Condolence will be open between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

There is also an online Book of Condolence which can be found HERE

In Narberth, a Book of Condolence is in the town's Queens Hall.

The town's county councillor, Marc Tierney, said: "The book of condolence was donated by E..C Thomas & Sons funeral directors.

"I've worked with Narberth Town Council and the Queen’s Hall to ensure the book will be open this week between 9am and 5pm each day for residents of Narberth and the surrounding area to share their sympathies."

 

 