THE Football Association of Wales say matches at all levels can resume on Tuesday, September 13.

FAW released a statement on September 9 saying all games were to be postponed in respect of the Queen's passing.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that fixtures on the weekend of 9 to 12 September at all levels of the game were to be postponed.

Now FAW say football is ready to recommence.

In a statement, the association said: "Following the postponement of football fixtures at all levels over the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Football Association of Wales can confirm that fixtures at all levels of the game can resume as of Tuesday 13 September."

FAW Statement on the resumption of fixtures. — FA WALES (@FAWales) September 12, 2022

The association say guidance regarding fixtures due to be held on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral will be provided in due course.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.