CARDIGAN Fair field, which has been owned by the Studt family for the past 150 years, has been sold to Ceredigion County Council for £600,000, the Tivy-Side can reveal.

But the local authority have pledged that the area will continue to be used as a car park as well as the site for the town’s traditional November fair which dates back to 1837.

It is understood that the sale was agreed after several months of negotiations between Studt's Fun Fair owner Vernon Studt – who had been leasing the site to the local authority – and county council officers.

Confirming the deal, Mr Studt said: “We have always had an excellent working relationship with Ceredigion County Council and it seemed only right that they should have first refusal when the decision was made to sell a piece of land that has been in my family’s possession since around 1872.

“After chewing the fat this past twelve months I am delighted to say we have finally reached an amicable agreement – and that Cardigan Fair will continue to be held on its traditional site in the heart of town.

“The reason I decided to sell is because I’m not getting any younger and don’t have any kids of my own.

“As I’m 66 next January I thought I may as well get some benefit from the proceeds while I’m still fit and well.

“I’m also looking for younger blood to take the fair over and carry it up to the next level.

“Cardigan Fair has always been a passion of mine and I didn’t want to let people down which is why it’s so important to me that the fair remains there.

“Do I think that there’s a future for something like Cardigan Fair further down the line? Absolutely.

“A funfair with all its lights, thrills and fanfare is something that appeals to young children - and there'll always be young children.”

A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “The Cardigan Fairfield has been purchased by the council instead of leasing it. It will remain in use as a car park.

“The purchase price was £600,000. There are arrangements in place to allow the fair to continue using the car park.”