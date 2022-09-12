IN a sombre yet historic ceremony outside County Hall, the proclamation of accession was made to the people of Pembrokeshire on Sunday.

The proclamation is an ancient tradition which is made in each administrative district to announce when a new King or Queen takes to the thrown.

In London, the accession council made an order requiring high sheriffs to have the proclamation read out in areas of their jurisdiction.

The High Sheriff of Dyfed discharged that duty on September 11, before the proclamation was read out to the residents in Pembrokeshire at 12.45pm.

Standing on a lectern outside the county hall entrance, and flanked by a priest, the former chairman of PCC Mike James and leader of PCC David Simpson, current chairman of the council councillor Pat Davies read out the proclamation.

The last royal proclamation was made in Pembrokeshire when Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne in February 1952.

The historic event was held outside Pembrokeshire County Hall on September 11

Flags which had been flown at half-mast in respect of the Queen’s death were briefly raised to mark the start of the King's reign.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday evening following a 6-hour hearse journey from Balmoral.

Her Majesty will lie in state at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects, before lying in state for 4 days in Westminster Hall.

The Queen will lie in state in Edinburgh on Monday, September 12. On Tuesday, September 13, the Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt.

From Wednesday, she will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall until the morning of Monday, September 19.

Proclamation of the accession in full:

Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call his mercy upon our Lady Sovereign of blessed and glorious memory by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George, we therefore, the Lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, as members of the House of Commons together with members of the late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the realms and territories, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, proclaim that the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles III.

By the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories; King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. Given at St James’ Palace on this tenth day of September in the year of our Lord, 2022.

