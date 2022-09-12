AN EXHIBITION will open in Pembrokeshire next month showcasing some highly acclaimed works of art.

Wales Contemporary/Cymru Gyfoes will be showing 144 pieces of work from artists all over the world as a result of their 2022 competition.

The exhibition will open at the Waterfront Gallery, Milford Haven on October 1 and following this, will be at gallry@OXO in central London in November.

1,000 artists entered 2,000 pieces of art into the competition, with competitors from 42 countries including the UK, Bulgaria, Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and the UAE.

117 artists have been selected to showcase 144 pieces of art at the exhibition, with those on the shortlist being chosen by judges Rebecca Salter R.A., who is president of the Royal Academy, Morfudd Bevan, curator of the national collection at the National Library of Wales and Jull Piercy, a curator and author.

An entry by Lisa Adamczewski

Artists were able to submit work on any subject matter in either 2D or 3D.

Jill Piercy said: “As a selector, I was impressed by the high quality of entries with submissions from over forty countries worldwide.

“I look forward to seeing the original works by the finalists and selecting the prize winners for Wales Contemporary 2022.”

“We are delighted that this important competition was recognised in so many countries around the world,” said David Randell, curator and director at the Waterfront Gallery.

“Bringing an exhibition of this quality to the far western fringes of Wales to share with our communities is an important part of our ethos.

“The Waterfront Gallery is immensely proud to be bringing this prestigious competition to Milford Waterfront again, and of our partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.

"We particularly appreciate them being our lead sponsor for the Wales Contemporary international fine art competition and subsequent exhibition.”

Tom Sawyer, CEO for the Port of Milford Haven commented: “We are delighted to be supporting the Wales Contemporary art competition. The Waterfront Gallery is an important cultural asset to Milford Waterfront, and one we are very proud to collaborate with.”

Supported by the Welsh Government, Wales Contemporary/Cymru Gyfoes has established a strong reputation for championing and rewarding contemporary artists and their diverse practices throughout a range of prizes and a touring exhibition promising to inspire wide audiences of art lovers.

A private prize winners event will be held on September 30 at the gallery in Milford Haven where £14,000 will be given out between the winners and runners up. There will be winners from the 2D and 3D categories with the former being sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven and the latter by Valero.

Winners of each category will receive £3,000, with second prize of £1,500, third place will get £750, £500 for fourth and £250 for fifth.

There will also be a people’s choice award which is sponsored by Rob Thompson and Tessa Pryor-Thompson, with the winner of this being given £2,000.