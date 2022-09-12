A POPULAR burger van celebrated its tenth anniversary at the weekend.

Many in Pembrokeshire have driven past Ell’s kitchen on the A40 out of Haverfordwest towards Fishguard.

Often there are queues during the breakfast and lunch hour as passers by and tradesmen flock to get one of Ell’s baps or her famous sizzler.

Ten years ago Ellen Bagley quit her job as a learning support assistant for special needs children and, on her husband George’s suggestion, decided to open a burger van.

“George was like we should open a burger van and I was like what!?” said Ell. “Then we just did it and never looked back.”

George, who used to divulge in Ellen’s sausage and bacon rolls, but is now a vegetarian who these days prefers sampling her egg rolls, said although it was his idea, there’s no way he could have made it the success Ellen has.

“I take no credit for how it has gone,” said George. “If I had done it myself it would not have been as successful because I do not have Ell’s charm.”

The kitchen has gone from strength to strength after humble beginnings – in her first week in business Ell made just over £100.

“The first year was like my god what have I done, but the business has just grown and grown after that,” said Ell.

Ell with colleague Amy George. Photo Western Telegraph

Ell has just celebrated ten years in business. Photo Western Telegraph

READ MORE

While she loves her job, Ell said it's not all flipping burgers and banter. Temperatures in the kitchen in summer can get above 35degrees while in winter the work is physical.

Ell's family and friend including husband George (left) came to celebrate. Photo Western Telegraph

Ell’s mum, Phyllis Bridger, said she was extremely proud of her daughter’s achievements, while Ell’s mother-in-law Jude said the years seem to have just ‘slipped by’.

Ells Kitchen on the A40 Haverfordwest to Fishguard road .Photo Western Telegraph

For Ell, out of all the support she's received, the people she most wanted to thank was her customers.

“For me it’s about meeting amazing people,” said Ell.

“Without the customers who have become like family this would never have been a success. I owe so much to them and to the girls who have worked with me over the years.”

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.