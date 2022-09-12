A special event will be held in Haverfordwest next month to celebrate the bicentenary of a famous organ builder.
William Sweetland (1822-1910) built hundreds of organs for churches all across the world, but only 100 are still in use today - which includes the one in Tabernacle Church in Haverfordwest which was installed in 1879.
MORE NEWS
The church will be holding a recital alongside a number of events across the UK to celebrate the 200th birthday of Mr Sweetland in September and October.
On Sunday, October 2 at 4pm, there will be an organ concert at Tabernacle Church by Peter Allen from St Mary's Church in Haverfordwest.
Tickets cost £10 and includes a Welsh tea with proceeds going to Shalom House, St Mary's Church and Tabernacle Church.
Young musicians in the area will be able to play the organ from 5.15pm. Call 01437 710808 to book a slot.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here