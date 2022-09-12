Ironman Wales made a triumphant return to Pembrokeshire on Sunday, with more than 2,000 athletes from all over the world and huge crowds bringing back the spectacular event's incredible atmosphere.

And ten competitors from Wales are reflecting on a special distinction that they achieved in this tenth anniversary year of the challenge.

The magnificent ten have all now raced every Ironman Wales event since the first in 2011 – are Paul Arnold, Swansea; Jayne Arnold, Swansea; Nick Elliott, Haverfordwest; Chris Mackay, Swansea; Ed Morgan, Taff Ely; Nicky Rees, Tenby; Paul Slack,Tenby; David Swan, Haverfordwest; Ryan Thomas, Fishguard and Paul Tuck, Swindon.

ironman Wales supporters are some of the most vociferous on the circuit. Picture: Huw Fairclough/Ironman Wales

It was one of the ten, David Swan, who brought the curtain down on the entire event by being the final finisher at 12.15am this morning (Monday).

Ironman Wales said: “Well done to every athlete, thank you to our volunteers, supporters and the communities of Tenby and Pembrokeshire.

“You made this race special, it was worth the wait.”

A magnificent sunrise heralded the start of Ironman Wales 2022. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

With some sporting events in the UK cancelled following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, there were fears that Ironman Wales may not be able to take place.

But organisers made the decision to go ahead.

They said: "Ironman Wales is an event that inspires thousands and showcases the immense strength of the human spirit. We are honoured to host athletes and be welcomed into the Pembrokeshire community.

A minute's silence was observed ahead of the swim. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

"We understand that many athletes would like to dedicate their participation in the event in honour of Her Majesty and encourage athletes to pay their respects as they feel comfortable to do so.

"We thank Tenby and Pembrokeshire officials, the community, and our partners for their guidance and support.”

Children were delighted to take part in the beach fun run in place of the cencelled Ironkids. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Saturday’s official Ironkids races were cancelled, but an unofficial fun run organised by parents took place on the North Beach during the afternoon.

A glorious sunrise over Carmarthen Bay greeted the athletes and a huge crowd of spectators on Sunday morning ahead of the start of the 2.4 mile swim off Tenby’s North Beach.

There was an emotional atmosphere during minute’s silence to honour the memory of The Queen and the singing of the Welsh National Anthem and God Save the King before the swimmers headed into the water.

All the cheers for this brave competitor as he runs from the swim to pick up his bike. Picture: Huw Fairclough/Ironman Wales

Following the 2.4 mile swim in choppy waters, the athletes made the run up the North Beach zig-zag through the town to collect their bikes for the 112-mile ride through the challenging terrain taking in the south Pembrokeshire coast and countryside.

Spectators on Saundersfoot's 'Heartbreak Hill' urge cyclists on their way. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

Race favourite Joe Skipper set alarm bells ringing when he encountered a technical issue with his bike which lost him 20 minutes on the course.

He said afterwards: “Chain got all tangled up in a knot after a descent and just couldn’t get it out.

"Had to wait for some bike support and completely undo the chain eventually to get it out. Thought my race was over.”

But Skipper, a twice UK Ironman winner, clawed back the minutes as he embarked on the marathon, completing the entire course in eight hours and 35 minutes, eight minutes ahead of his closest rival, Boris Stein.

Podium celebrations for winner Skipper, second-placed Stein and third-placed Maurel. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

Pembrokeshire’s Finn Arentz of Tenby, racing his sixth Ironman, had an outstanding pro debut, finishing in seventh place.

And in the age groups, Tenby’s Oliver Simon turned in a strong performance to take top slot in the 40-44 category.

There was no women's pro race, but the overall women's winner was Hannah Saitch, who raced in the age 35-39 category.

The overall non-pro men's top finisher was Tom Rigby, who raced in the 30-34 age group.

A red carpet moment for Ironman Wales 2022 winner Joe Skipper. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

IRONMAN Wales 2022 results Sunday 11 September 2022 – 3.8km / 180km / 42.2km: PRO Men: 1. Joe Skipper (GBR) – 8:35:49; 2. Boris Stein (GER) – 8:43:54; 3. Kevin Maurel (FRA) – 8:50:38; 4. Andrej Vistica (CRO) – 8:52:18; 5. Andrew Horsfall-Turner (GBR) – 8:58:36.