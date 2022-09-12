A Llanteg artist is hosting free workshops to help people find moments of 'stillness in the busyness.'
Billy Maxwell Taylor will be hosting a 'Stillness in the Busyness' gentle movement and meditation workshop at Studio 17 in Whitland on Saturday, September 17 between 7pm-8pm. There is no cost for this.
Mr Maxwell said: "There is no need to be a dancer or actor - you could be an office worker, teacher, manager or freelancer. Join us in a space for an hour to find stillness in our working lives through gentle movement riddles and meditations. You shall leave with clarity, calmness and mental space."
The workshop - hosted by The Motion Pack - is part of the Rain Pours Like Coffee Drops project which is funded by the Arts Council Wales to use movement theatre and dance to support and analyse the relationship between people and work.
He will also be running a creative residence from September 18-25 to create work that will be presented at Volcano Theatre on September 30 and October 1.
To join the Stillness in the Busyness sessions visit www.billymaxwelltaylor.uk/booking
