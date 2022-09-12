YOUTH music groups in Wales can apply for new funding.

Anthem Music Fund Wales has opened applications for the second round of the Atsain Fund, which supports youth music organisations address barriers to music for young people in Wales.

Eligible organisations can apply for up to £10,000 to help them deliver specific music projects for young people in Wales, supporting them to address specific barriers to engagement through life circumstances, geographical issues, identity or background.

Chief executive of Anthem, Rhian Hutchings, said: “We’re already seeing young people connecting with music in new ways as a result of projects funded by the first round of Atsain.

"Our grantees are working with young people of all ages, helping them to build their confidence, explore their creativity and find pathways to potential future careers.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer support to yet more young people in this second round of the fund.

"A huge thank you to funders Youth Music and Welsh Government for continuing to support Atsain.”

In December 2021, the Atsain Fund was launched for the first time and awarded more than £120,000 to 15 music organisations, collectively working with over 2000 young people across Wales.

In addition, a network of all beneficiaries was created to facilitate forums for sharing best practice and building collaboration, ensuring young people get the most they can out of music.

Anthem believes music is a powerful way to help young people build self-esteem, make connections with others and relieve stress. It can also be a career.

However, many young people in Wales are unable to access music experiences because they live in the wrong geographical area, or in an area of high social deprivation, or encounter exclusion in whatever form.

Anthem’s funding allows organisations to create new projects in specific contexts to address young people’s needs and the barriers they face.

To apply visit anthem.wales.