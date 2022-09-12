The pain which an Efailwen family are learning to live with following the death of three-year-old Ianto Jenkins became paramount this afternoon when an inquest heard a statement from the child’s father, Guto Jenkins.

“There’s not a day that goes past when I do not think of Ianto,” read coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers at Monday’s inquest at Llanelli Town Hall.

“Ianto’s death at the age of three years old is something that will never leave me for the rest of my life.”

Ianto Jenkins was killed on the evening of August 3, 2021 as he, his six-year-old sister Seren and their cousin had gone to stay with their paternal grandparents at Rhosfach Farm, Efailwen.

Ianto and his sister lived with their mother, Chloe Picton, at Bro Waldo, Clynderwen while their father lived in a chalet on Rhosfach after their marriage broke up.

Guto Jenkins had spent the day working at DP Building Supplies and had arrived home at the family farm soon after 5pm.

Four months prior to Ianto’s accident Mr Jenkins had set up his own business as a topsoil remover and on the night of his son’s death, he had agreed to make two local deliveries.

All three children accompanied him on the first delivery to Clynderwen when they remained with him at all times in the cab, but when they returned to Rhosfach, the children decided to play outside on their bikes.

“I went into the farmhouse to tell my mother that the children were back but then Ianto said he wanted to come back with me to make the the second delivery,” continued Mr Jenkins’ statement.

“He was outside on his bike but when I went back out, he said he wanted to stay at the farmhouse with his sister.”

He said Ianto was situated a fair distance away and at this point Mr Jenkins then proceeded to load the 8’ x 4’ trailer with topsoil which was attached to a VW Amarok pickup.

“I got on board, turned the engine on and checked both wing mirrors which showed the rear and sides were clear," he said.

"I checked the blind spot and when I was satisfied that it was safe, I pulled forward and drove up the farm track to the road.”

But when Guto Jenkins reached the cattle grid at the top of the lane he received a phone call from his mother.

“My mother kept saying that Ianto was dead – that was worst call of my entire life.”

In her statement Guto’s mother, Mrs Meinir Jenkins described the horrific events that led up to the discovery of her grandson’s death.

“I was in the house working on my laptop as a track and trace officer and believed that Ianto had gone with Guto,” she said. “But then Seren ran into the house screaming ‘Quick Mam-moo, Ianto is dead.

“I could see Ianto lying in the yard about five metres from the house with his bike between his legs. I thought he’d fallen off so I ran over but then I could see his head injury and I knew he was dead.”

Mrs Jenkins covered her grandson with a blanket and covered his head with a towel before phoning her son and breaking the horrific news to her son.

Ianto’s body was subsequently taken to the University Hospital, Cardiff, where a post mortem was carried out.

Pathologist Dr Andrew Bamber told the inquest that the cause of death was ‘catastrophic injuries to the head with pressure applied by a very heavy object’.

Acting senior coroner Mr Paul Bennet said this was consistent with the weight of Mr Jenkins’ VW Amarok pickup and its trailer which had been loaded with top soil.

Meanwhile a statement from vehicle examiner Eirian Wyn Williams confirmed that there were no defects to either the pickup nor the trailer at the time of the accident.

The jury, comprising six men and six women, retired to consider their conclusion at 2.25pm.

After a 35-minute adjournment the jury delivered a unanmious conclusion of accidental death. They confirmed that the cause of death was head injury following impact with a loaded trailer.