A LOCAL man has launched a tour dedicated to Pembrokeshire-born Tudor King Henry VII.

Michael Allen will be hosting the tour through his business History Ventures at the end of October.

Mr Allen said he "wanted to weld together some of the amazing assets relating to Henry's story into a single experience." He has called the tour The Rise of the Tudors Tour.

The tour will last four days and is aimed at visitors to the county who have a strong interest in Tudor history.

Michael Allen at Mill Bay, the landing point of King Henry VII

It will take attendees around a number of historical sites, including Pembroke Castle - the birthplace of the king, St David's, Carew Castle and Tenby.

A number of historians including Dr Simon Hancock, Linda Asman - who recently became mayor of Pembroke - and Liam McKenna and Polly Preston of St Davids Walking Tour have been involved in the project.

Mr Allen said: "History is a tremendous asset in Pembrokeshire. We see great opportunities to entertain history lovers who want a more in-depth experience of the life of Henry VII.

MORE NEWS

"Tudor history fascinates people all over the world, not just the UK. Although Henry VIII gets much of the attention, Henry Tudor was in many ways a much, much more capable man.

King Henry VII at Mill Bay

"His story is one of escape and evasion, political juggling and a downright "death or glory" attitude. We have a story of 007 like Uncles, child-brides, side-shifters, commando landings, extreme loyalty and true love."

More information can be found on www.historyventures.co.uk