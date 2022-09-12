A fire which began in a Pembrokeshire property on the evening of Thursday, September 8, is being treated as suspicious.

Officers said that the occupants of the property in Berry Hill, Goodwick, were fortunately able to contain the fire at the entrance of the property and were not injured.

They are asking anybody who may have any information about the origins of the fire to get in touch.

“Police are investigating a fire which occurred at a property in Berry Hill, Goodwick at about 8.15pm on Thursday, 8th September 2022,” said a statement from Dyfed=Powys Police.

“Fortunately the occupants of the property were able to contain the fire at the doorway to the property and no one was injured.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.”

A fire crew from Fishguard was also called to the fire in Goodwick at 20:49pm, on Thursday.

A fire service spokesperson said:

"A fire was contained to the porch area of a two story dwelling, but was out on arrival.

"Crews left the scene at 22:05pm."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Anybody with information should quote reference: DP-20220908-332 Alternatively, members of the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.