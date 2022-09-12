Public council meetings in west Wales have been postponed during the period of mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Both Ceredigion County Council and Pembrokeshire County Council have cancelled its meetings this week.

Ceredigion councillors were due to meet at development management committee and full council this week but both meetings have been cancelled.

Full council will no longer be held this month and the next meeting will take place on Thursday, October 20 while the development management committee will be moved to 2pm on Wednesday, September 21.

In Pembrokeshire the scheduled licensing committee and overview and scrutiny committee will nit be held.

A council spokesman said: “All public facing Pembrokeshire County Council meetings have been postponed for the period of National Mourning in line with WG/WLGA advice.

"Dates for rearranged meetings will be updated and publicised in due course, taking into account the required period of notice for meetings.”

A period of national mourning commenced following the announcement of Her Majesty’s death on September 8 and will continue until after the state funeral, planned for Monday, September 19.

The proclamation of the new monarch King Charles III took place on Sunday, September 11 at locations across the country including Penmorfa, Aberaeron and County Hall, Haverfordwest.