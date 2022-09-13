Strike action that threatened to affect school transport in Pembrokeshire has been postponed due to the death of the Queen.

Hundreds of Pembrokshire schoolchildren were expecting major disruptions to their school transport service this week following an announcement that industrial action is going to be taken by First Cymru bus drivers.

The bus services expected to be affected were the 302 (Haverfordwest to Milford Haven), the 349 (Haverfordwest to Pembroke to Tenby) and the 356 (Milford Haven to Pembroke).

But today First Buses Ltd have announced that the strike action has been postponed.

A statement on social media said: "Following the sad news last week that Her Majesty the Queen has died Unite the Union have decided to postpone their planned strike on Thursday, 15th September.

"We will post any further updates to our social media channels and on our website.

"We plan to operate a normal timetable on all services."

During furture strike action, measures will be taken to provide alternative forms of transport for eligible pupils, however this will be dependent on the availability of drivers and vehicles.

The postponed strike was being organised by Unite Wales and Thursday's action would have been the first in their on-going dispute over pay.

"Our bus drivers are inending to take strike action after rejecting three pay offers following extensive talks with the senior leadership team at First Cymru," commented a spokesperson.

"The final offer would have seen drivers receive a 9.5 per cent pay uplift along with a backpay to April with a commitement to enter fresh talks in advance of April 2023.

"We are hugely disappointed and furstrated that despite these extentive talks and multiple ballots, we haven't been able to reach an aimicable conclusion."