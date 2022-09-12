The Queen’s funeral will take place next week, and will be a bank holiday, but are you entitled to the day off?

Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place on Monday, September 19 and will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III approved a bank holiday to take place for the Queen’s funeral as he was proclaimed King on Saturday.

However, guidance from the Government doesn’t guarantee everyone a day off.

The new guidance means that employers will decide whether staff will be given the day off for the Queen’s funeral.

It says: “This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer.

“There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers.

“However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.

“We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work.”

Schools will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral. This will allow youngsters to watch the televised service and pay their respects, Government sources have revealed.

Bank Holiday approved for Queen’s funeral

As he was proclaimed, the new King approved a bank holiday to take place for the Queen's funeral as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”