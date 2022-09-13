Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched on the evening of the Ironman Wales event, held on Sunday September 11.
To reach the lifeboat station on Castle Hill, crew members had to negotiate their way past the crowds in the town, who were supporting the ongoing Ironman event.
The lifeboat was launched at 9pm in response to a report that two people had been cut off by the tide at the west end of Manorbier.
Whilst HM Coastguard Tenby and Dyfed-Powys Police searched the shoreline, the lifeboat searched from the sea, using its powerful searchlights and parachute flares to illuminate the area.
MORE NEWS
- Ironman hero saves two people and dog
- The power of ten: The athletes who have tackled every Ironman Wales
After a thorough search, with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the incident was classified as a false alarm with good intent and the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 9.40pm.
While the crew were out on their shout, Tenby RNLI mechanic Will Horton and crew member Rhys Thomas were celebrating their success in completing the Ironman Wales event.
Will finished in 11:47:23, while Rhys clocked a time of 13:42:16.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here