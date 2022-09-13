The much-maligned bollard at Sandy Haven, which was erected earlier this summer to prevent vehicles from driving onto the beach, has vanished into thin air.

The lockable black and white bollard was erected by Herbrandston Community Council on July 15 and its appearance caused a barrage of complaints from locals.

As a result, it was vandalised on three separate occasions before being stolen ‘by an unknown source’ in the run-up to last week’s council meeting on September 5.

MORE NEWS

Now local residents are questioning whether Herbrandston Community Council acted legitimately in their decision to position the bollard on the lane that leads to the popular beach.

“I’ve asked the council for written confirmation that they hold the title deed or have permission of the title deed holder on which the bollard stands, but they have failed to respond,” said local resident David Jones walks at Sandy Haven on a daily basis.

“Earlier this year a community councillor reassured me that Herbrandston Community Council had carried out their own risk assessment of the situation, but when I went to their meeting on Monday and asked them when it was carried out there was no response.

"Neither was there a response when I asked them who had carried it out. So this suggests that a risk assessment has never been carried out.

“How in the world could it cover an emergency such as if me and my friend Hugh were walking on the beach and suddenly Hugh was taken ill.

"There’s an incoming tide, he needs the assistance of emergency responders but with the bollard in place, we’d have to wait four hours for an ambulance and then they’d have to unlock the bollard with their own personal key, by which time Hugh would be floating around the Irish Sea.

“Needless to say, there was no response from the community council when I raised this issue.”

The bollard was put in place following complaints of joyriders and anti-social behaviour taking place on the beach but this has been rejected by David Jones.

“To blame the good people of Pembrokeshire for joyriding, vandalism and having no respect for beaches of scientific interest is nothing more than attempting to achieve a reason for erecting a bollard.

“The only people who are in favour are the community council and the keyholders who have been allocated a key.

"They have basically commandeered the beach by force with no regard for disabled or elderly people who cannot cope with the slipway.

"They have proceeded with no due process, hoping that there would be no difficult questions. Well I’m afraid there are.”

Chairman of Herbrandston Community Council, Des Galdo, declined to comment on the issues when contacted by the Western Telegraph earlier today however he confirmed that the stolen bollard is currently being investigated by Dyfed-Powys Police.