Teachers at a Pembrokeshire school this year are seeing double as a record number of twins begin Year 7.

A staggering six sets of twins have started at Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun with four of them being identical.

Five of the delightful duos were born in Pembrokeshire in 2010, a year when locals speculated there must have been ‘something in the water’.

The twins and their parents would meet up locally as babies and famously were asked to stop frequenting one local venue after clogging it up with double buggies.

The sixth set moved back to Pembrokeshire, where their mum had grown up, in 2020.

Twin-credible. Could this be a Welsh record? Picture: Western Telegraph

The twins all attended various local primary schools before starting Ysgol Bro Gwaun last Tuesday, September 6.

The terrific twins are: Elena and Isabelle Hall; Kimberley and William Thomas; Cerys and Owain Williams; William and Charlie Miles; Ethan and Ryan Murray and Anwen and Carys Phillips.

After just a week of high school the twins said that some teachers were having trouble telling them from their double.

Head of Year 7, Emma Bowen, said that she had known quite a few of the twins since they were small, so she had had ‘a bit of a head start’ in telling them apart.

MORE NEWS:

“It is quite amazing how quickly you get to pick up on little differences in their ways and mannerisms,” she said. “They are a really happy bunch.”

Previous to this year’s intake there had been four sets of twins in the whole school, leaving staff wondering if six sets of twins in one school year could be a Welsh record.

“We are a relatively small school, and their year group is only 144 pupils,” said headteacher Paul Edwards. “It’s quite incredible.”

“They have settled in well. They’ve been fantastic. We are beginning to tell the differences between them.”

According to the Guinness Book of World Records the most twins in the same academic year at one school is 44 pairs, achieved by students at New Trier High School, in Winnetka, Illinois, USA and verified on May 18, 2017.

Click through the gallery above to see all the twins.