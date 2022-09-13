May the Force be with you!

Pembroke Dock's Falcon Exhibition is in the running as voting gets underway for this year's National Lottery Project of the Year.

The exhibition, which was unveiled by the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust earlier in May 2022, tells the unique story of how town shipbuilders were commissioned to build the Star Wars’ iconic Millenium Falcon starship in the 1970s for the Oscar-winning film ‘The Empire Strikes Back’.

The project has already beaten off stiff competition from over 1,300 organisations to reach the public voting stage.

There are now 17 shortlisted finalists from all over the UK who will compete in a four-week public vote that continues until October 7.

Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their project and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.

The opening of the Pembroke Dock Star Wars Millennium Falcon exhibition in May 2022

Pembroke Dock was chosen as the site to build the Millenium Falcon because of the workers' expertise.

Everyone involved was sworn to secrecy, and the project was even given its special codename - ‘Magic Roundabout’.

The permanent exhibition in the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre tells the story of how the iconic 23-tonne prop was built of steel and marine plywood in a hangar over three months.

It features photographs, previously unseen footage, testimonies from the shipbuilders and a detailed model showing the various stages of construction.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that the Millennium Falcon Exhibition has been shortlisted as a finalist for Project of the Year in the 2022 National Lottery Awards,” said Star Wars expert Mark Williams who is project consultant at the Falcon Exhibition.

“The story of the Millennium Falcon being built in Pembroke Dock was big news at the time but sadly the story has been largely forgotten.

"But the idea of Pembroke Dock being the place where one of the most iconic starships in science fiction history was built creates a mixture of disbelief, awe and pride.”

Since its opening in May, the Falcon Exhibition has provided a significant boost for the town with increased visitor numbers which in turn help with the economic regeneration.

“To win this would be an amazing way to cap off a fantastic few months and we would urge the public to get behind us in our quest to be named Project of the Year,” said Mark.

To vote for The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition, go to

https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/near-you/projects/millennium-falcon-exhibition?context=vote

Or simply use the Twitter hashtag #NLApembrokedockfalcon. Voting is now open and runs until 5pm on October 7.