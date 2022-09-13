A record fundraising event saw 900 people walking a piece of Pembrokeshire usually out of bounds to the public and stepping aboard a local lifeboat.

Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI’s Open Day, barbeque and open breakwater was hugely successful this year attracting around 900 people and raising a record £3,000 plus.

Visitors were able to look around the Lifeboat Station and board the Trent class Blue Peter VII.

Sormy Stan enjoys the Open Day. Picture: Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat

They were entertained by Goodwick Brass Band and Fishguard Folk as well as displays by the coastguards and the local model boat group.

The North Breakwater was open with kind permission from Stena Line where a pod of bottle nose dolphins put on a surprise performance delighting visitors during the walk.

Lifeboat mascot Stormy Stan also paid a visit to try out the new stalls and greet visitors.

A crew member gets a wet sponge soaking. Picture: Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat

“This really was a perfect day, and the crew and fundraisers would like to thank all who continue to support us, especially Stena Line without whose help we could not hold this event,” said lifeboat fundraising chairperson, Sylvia Hotchin.

Play your Cards Right was a popular stall. Picture: Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat

“Many thanks also to the community and everyone who came to attend the event which raised over £3,000 to help with our work in saving lives at sea”