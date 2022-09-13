A REGISTERED sex offender thought it was okay for children as young as six to visit his house and stay in a tent in the garden overnight.

Karl Gould allowed children, aged six and eight, to stay in a tent outside during a visit, feeling this was not in violation of the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Part of Gould’s requirements under the breach is to notify police if he is in the company of anyone under the age of 18 for more than 12 hours.

Gould would have been in the vicinity of the children for up to 48 hours, but felt the circumstances did not warrant police notification as the children stayed outside, and when they did come into the house they were never left alone with him and he would go upstairs.

In police interview read out in court by Crown Prosecution, Gould accepted he was not allowed children in his house, but would go on to say: “I did not know anything about the garden.

"I do not understand. They were in the garden, they were not left alone with me. I did not know I needed to inform you.”

At Haverfordwest Magistrates on September 13, Karl Gould, of Brookside Avenue, Johnston, pleaded guilty to the charge failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Act 2003.

Gould, 58, will be back at magistrates on October 10, with the case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be made by probation service.

He was released on the condition of complying fully with probation.