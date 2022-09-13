A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been in court after damaging the window of a Cardigan cafe.

Swanny McCarthy, 49, of Heol y Felin, Goodwick, admitted destruction of property at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on September 7.

McCarthy admitted causing damage to a property after destroying a glass window at Cardigan’s Crwst café and bakery on August 20.

McCarthy was ordered to pay £80 fine, £219.12 compensation, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.