A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been in court after damaging the window of a Cardigan cafe.
Swanny McCarthy, 49, of Heol y Felin, Goodwick, admitted destruction of property at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on September 7.
McCarthy admitted causing damage to a property after destroying a glass window at Cardigan’s Crwst café and bakery on August 20.
McCarthy was ordered to pay £80 fine, £219.12 compensation, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
