Not many schools can say they have a national park on their doorstep. Situated at the heart of the Brecon Beacons, pupils at Christ College Brecon, are able to take advantage of the natural environment beyond the four walls of the school and learn skills that can’t be taught solely in the classroom.

The independent co-educational boarding and day school, which has 397 pupils between the ages of five to 18 years old, firmly believes co-curricular clubs and societies play a crucial role in character development.

Co-curricular clubs help pupils balance academic study with other interests

The co-curricular timetable includes an adventure programme, which gives pupils a series of challenging outdoor activities with the aim of promoting their physical, spiritual, social and moral development, as well as allowing drama, music and creative arts to have designated, extended time and elite sports pathways to be supported fully.

The adventure programme exposes pupils to activities that test mental and physical robustness. They not only learn a great deal about themselves but also how to support, encourage and empathise with others. This will serve to enhance pupils’ social development as well as help to develop them physically and emotionally.

Co-Curricular clubs and societies play a crucial role in character development

Activities pupils can enjoy include climbing, gorge walking, paddle sports, hill walking and mountain biking. The sessions aim to create positive experiences that make pupils feel more comfortable with the outdoor environment, themselves and the natural things around them.

The second curriculum-focused Saturdays were initially introduced to sixth form pupils, who follow the school’s Curriculum for Life programme. They participate in seminars focusing on financial literacy, politics or philosophy, the UCAS system and university courses, and learn general life skills. Pupils get outdoors, help in the community and work towards extra-curricular awards, such as the Duke of Edinburgh award.

Christ College prides itself on its inclusive learning community, where the school becomes a second home and pupils and faculty become family.

Founded by Henry VIII in 1541, the college is one of the oldest schools in Wales and it consistently achieves excellent results at A level and GCSE. This year 45 per cent of A level grades were A* or A and 88 per cent grade A to C. Over the same period, 62 per cent of GCSE results were grades 9 to 7.

The next Open Morning is Saturday, October 1, from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

For further information, visit www.christcollegebrecon.com