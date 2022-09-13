ONE person was taken to hospital after a medical emergency on the roads in Pembrokeshrie yesterday evening.
Wales air ambulance was called to an incident near the A478 at just after 6pm on September 12.
One person had to be taken to Withybush Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that the air ambulance team attended a medical emergency yesterday September 12 near the A478.
"Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 6.09pm and arrived at scene at 6.26pm.
"Following treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted the patient in a road ambulance to Withybush Hospital.
"Our involvement concluded at 7.52pm.”
