A four-day temporary road closure will be in place for Crackwell Street in Tenby from today, Wednesday September 14.
The closure is needed for the installation of a new gas supply and is authorised by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The alternative route for traffic will be via High Street, Tudor Square, St Julian Street and Bridge Street.
Vehicle access to affected properties will be where practicable.
Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
