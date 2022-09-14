Pembrokeshire’s latest bank closures are reinforcing the county’s need for a designated banking hub, says a Senedd member.

Last month, Barclays Bank announced they will be pulling out of Tenby in November, which will leave the town with just one High Street bank.

The banking giant said that over-the-counter transactions at the long-established branch have dropped by almost 50 per cent in the past two years.

Pembrokeshire has also witnessed several previous branch closures in recent years in areas such as Narberth and Milford Haven – whilst towns such as Fishguard have been left with the unenviable status of a ‘no bank town’.

But the county - and the whole of Wales - has been overlooked in the latest wave of banking hub locations.

A banking hub is a shared service that operates in a similar way to a standard branch, with a counter service run by Post Office staff where customers of almost any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular transactions.

The first 12 banking hub locations announced earlier in 2022 saw only one in Wales – in Welshpool, Powys.

The latest announcement, made on Tuesday September 9, has identified 13 additional hub locations – four in Scotland, one in Northern Ireland, and the remaining eight in England.

Cefin Campbell, the Plaid Cymru MS for Mid and West Wales, said: “I am disappointed communities in Pembrokeshire won’t yet be able to benefit from a banking hub.

"We already know that many areas in the county have been left high and dry as banks abandon our high streets – a move that too often hammers a further nail into the coffin of our rural town centres, and causes significant inconvenience for small businesses and the elderly.

"Whilst I appreciate the way we are banking is changing, many constituents continue to be dependent on cash and crave that assurance of face-to-face meetings.

"As such, I will be writing to The Banking Hub company urging them to consider the establishment of a banking hub in Pembrokeshire for the next wave of hub announcements.

"Out of a proposed total of 25 hubs, it is disappointing only one is currently in Wales – and I have no doubt that the establishment of such service in Pembrokeshire could provide a useful stimulus for our high street, and an a boost to many residents who have grown tired of seeing key services only relocate further away.”