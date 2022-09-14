Pembroke Dock Park is a green space for everyone - and that's official.

The announcement was made this week by Pembroke Dock Town Council following news that they have recently had delivery of a new park bench for everyone to enjoy.

"With all our recent focus on the new play equipment,we were reminded at our recent AGM that the park is for everyone, not just for children," commented town mayor Cllr Pam George.

"So the delivery of our new bench the day couldn't have come at a better time."

The Friends of the Park applied for the 'Happy to Chat' bench, modelled in the main picture by the Pembroke Dock Town Council team, and it was sourced and supplied by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The bench is designed to combat loneliness and encourage interaction and features the simple sign which reads 'Sit here if you don't mind someone stopping to say hello'.

Pembroke Dock Town Council

"We're asking people to keep an eye out along the top of the park for the bench in the near future and please, if you see someone there, take the time to sit and talk," added Cllr George. "You could be the only person that person will have spoken to that day."