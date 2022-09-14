The ‘fire and rehire’ MP, Barry Gardiner, will be tackling a topic close to the nation’s hearts next week when he holds a question and answer session in popular Pembrokeshire venue, the Queen’s Hall, Narberth.
Gardiner hit the headlines last year when he said the decision to whip Tory MPs to oppose the ‘fire and rehire’ bill and then talk it out was a ‘cowardly’ move.
The Commons bill would have stopped the practice of companies firing staff and then rehiring them on worse pay and conditions, saying that while they opposed such actions, legislation was the wrong way to respond.
The decision prompted anger from opposition parties and unions, with the TUC saying the government had “chosen to side with bad bosses”.
Barry Gardiner, the Labour MP behind the bill, forced a vote that, if passed, it would have prevented the government tactics however the vote was defeated by 251 votes to 188.
Barry Gardiner will be appearing at The Queen’s Hall on September 22 in his ‘Stop Fire and Rehire’ evening which has been organised by the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Constituency Labour party. Tickets are free with a £1 booking fee.
