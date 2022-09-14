The ‘fire and rehire’ MP, Barry Gardiner, will be tackling a topic close to the nation’s hearts next week when he holds a question and answer session in popular Pembrokeshire venue, the Queen’s Hall, Narberth.

Gardiner hit the headlines last year when he said the decision to whip Tory MPs to oppose the ‘fire and rehire’ bill and then talk it out was a ‘cowardly’ move.