John Llewellyn (St Ishmaels)

Peacefully on Friday, September 9. Dearly loved by Georgina and their family Roland and Lisa, David and Lisa, Kate and Justin, ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 21 at 2pm at St. Ishmaels Parish Church. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made to a charity of your own choosing All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 69318.

Donald Pugh (Haverfordwest)

Don passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on September 2 aged 90 years. Formerly of Barmouth, Gwynedd, he was a retired Railway Manager. Dearly loved he will be sadly missed by his immediate family, Susan, Steven and Zuhair, his wider family and many friends.

A private funeral service was held on Friday, September 16 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, Donations in memory of Donald for the Stroke Unit, Withybush Hospital should be made payable to Hwyel Dda Health Charities and sent directly to Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ. Please write the code T906 on the back of the cheque. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Graham Thomas (Dinas Cross)

Peacefully on Monday, September 5 at Withybush Hospital, Graham of Dinas Cross. Beloved husband of the late Gwendoline, loving father of Eifion and Ceri, Arwel and Clair and a much-loved grandfather of Angharad and Iolo.

Private funeral service. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Children in Need' or 'RNLI' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Peter Phillips (Narberth)

Peacefully after a long illness, on Friday, August 26, at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, Wyn of Garfield Gardens, Narberth. Wyn will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday, September 17, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319.

Hazel Champley (Marloes)

Hazel Elizabeth Champley (nee Cottis) of Marloes. Passed peacefully away on Monday, August 29 at Deepdene Care Home, Dorking, Surrey, aged 85 years. Hazel was born in Cricklewood, London on October 9, 1936, and lived in London before moving to Flitwick in Bedfordshire. Hazel lived for over 40 years as a resident of Marloes, Pembs. Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Hazel was predeceased by her loving husband Jim Champley. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law: Lorraine and Glen, Paula and Malcolm and Clare and Paul, and her nine grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth SA67 8UD, on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:45am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to 'Wildlife trust of South and West Wales' www.welshwildlife.org. or via E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors. Formal dress is optional, please wear what you feel most comfortable in. The funeral arrangements are being conducted by E.C. Thomas and Son Funeral Directors Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth or 21, Main Street, Pembroke (Tel No: 01834 831876)

John Day (Bristol, formerly Pembrokeshire)

Peacefully on Friday, September 2 at his home, John of Keynsham, Bristol. Much loved husband of Jacky and father of Jessica and Katherine.

Funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. No flowers please but donations, if desired, made payable to 'RNLI' or 'Dorothy House Hospice' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Patricia Sturgess (Clarbeston Road)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, September 5 Patricia Mary Sturgess formerly of Clarbeston Road aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Carey.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 22, 10:45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Pembrokeshire Blind Society may be sent c/o Mrs Janet Evans, 1 Driftwood Close, Walton Road, Broad Haven, Haverfordwest, SA62 3JZ. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Phyllis Skyrme

Phyllis Skyrme 1934-2022. And while she lies in peaceful sleep her memory we shall always keep. Passed away peacefully on August 25th, our dear mother aged 88 years. Beloved wife to the late Brian Skyrme, Phyllis will be very sadly missed by her children Michael, Tony and Sandra and their families.

Funeral service will take place at Monkton Priory Church, 11am on Monday, September 19. All enquires to Roberts & Sons, Pembroke Dock.

Nancy Lloyd (Haverfordwest)

Died peacefully on Tuesday, September 6 at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Ron, loving mother to Peter and David, loving mother-in-law to Sarah and Jan. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu of if desired can be made payable to Steynton Churchyard Maintenance and sent c/o Mrs Janet Lloyd, 41 Prendergast, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 2PF. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Wenda Gordon (Haverfordwest)

Wenda passed away peacefully at home on September 2 aged 93 years. Dearly loved she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, September 20, 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

William “Derek” Llewellyn (Haverfordwest)

Derek passed away suddenly but peacefully on August 31 aged 87 years. Much loved he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gill Lawrence (Pointz Castle)

Peacefully at her home on September 5, Gill of Pointz Castle Farm. Beloved wife of Richard, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Lydia, Rachael and Thomas, much loved grandmother of Rhodri, Rebecca, Charlie, Freddie and Beatrice.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 16 at 2.30pm at St.David's Cathedral. Donations if desired for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU.

Edward Thomas MBE (Llandissilio)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, on Sunday, August 28, John, of Cae'r Elwyn, Llandissilio, Clunderwen, formerly of Llandre Egremont. Beloved husband of Brenda, dear father of Martin and Jo, Karen and John loving grandfather of Rhydian, Bethan and Nyah.

The Funeral Service is to be strictly private. Enquiries to Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319.