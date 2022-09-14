Tasty food for humans will not be the only thing on the menu at the upcoming Narberth Food Festival.

Four-legged friends are also being catered for at the lively event, with a special workshop on how to create healthy treats for your pets.

Ali and Kel from the Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery - which opens its new outlet in Pembroke Dock on October 1 -will be sharing their expertise and running the workshop on the first day of the weekend event, Saturday September 24.

Good boys (and girls) will go barking mad for these treats. Picture:Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery

The pair set up The Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery in 2021 to create fun, tasty and nutritious treats for pets - including 'paw-sonalised' biscuits, pup-cakes and Woofles - and their bakery is now shipping orders all over the UK.

At the workshop, participants can have a go at decorating a treat for their dog using all the right ingredients. Tickets for the workshop are £5 which includes all materials and a goody bag to take home. Book at the festival's information tent.

Narberth Food Festival is renowned for its friendly atmosphere. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

Dogs are welcome on the food festival site although they must not enter the food marquee or food theatre.

Narberth Food Festival chairman Colin Russell said: “We are delighted to offer something a bit different this year, and we know many of our visitors are pet lovers who will enjoy finding out more.

“But, of course, it’s not just man’s best friend who will be well catered for on the day.

“The festival features a host of great food and drink from around Wales with 48 food stalls across the food marquee and street food areas as well as a bar.

Ludo Dieumegard is always a favourite in the festival's Food Theatre. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

“There will also be a range of demonstrations, talks and information stands on subjects of interest and of course plenty of entertainment and live music across the two days. We hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

.Velfrey Vineyard produces fine wine at Lampeter Velfrey, near Narberth

On the Saturday there is the chance to learn about wine with Velfrey Vineyard, hear from author Carwyn Graves, author of Welsh Food Stories and Apples of Wales, and enjoy demonstrations from Matt Waldron, of the Stackpole Inn and former Great British Bake Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci.

Angela Gray is the patron of Narberth Food Festival

Sunday’s guests in the food theatre include chef, author and broadcaster Angela Gray; food enthusiast, teacher and coach Corinne Cariad, and Ludo Dieumegard, head chef at the Harbourmaster, Aberaeron.

Lucy Davis will be sharing some kombucha tips

Also on the Sunday will be the chance to have a go at making the increasingly popular beverage kombucha with naturopathic nutritionist Lucy Davis. Participation in the workshop costs £10 which includes all the ingredients to make and take home. Book at the information tent.

Narberth Food Fesrtival takes place on the Town Moor, Narberth on Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25.

Tickets for the festival cost £5 on the gate at the Town Moor each day. Under 16s get in free.

Free park and ride shuttle buses will be operating from the north and south sides of the town. Look out for signs at SA67 7FE (N) and SA67 8RG (S). There will be a voluntary collection for charities at the car park sites.

See the festival website www.narberthfoodfestival.com for more information.