TRAINS in Wales will not be affected by strikes this week after intended industrial action was postponed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators would walk out on September 15 and 17, warning it would “effectively shut down" the rail network.

A Transport for Wales (TfW) spokesperson confirmed to the Western Telegraph that these strikes and their knock-on effects have been postponed.

READ MORE

A TfW spokesperson said: "Transport for Wales is not involved in this dispute and do not take part in the industrial action.

"The RMT strikes, which would have affected our services on the 15th and 17th, have been postponed because of the Queen’s death."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

"The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

Rail union RMT wrote last week to the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP urging her to take a new approach to the rail dispute.

Ms Trevelyan is on record as opposing ticket office closures in her constituency.

In the letter, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are encouraged that you are on the record as wanting to save rail ticket offices, staffing and services in your own constituency and I would urge you to continue this approach as Secretary of State.

"There is clearly now the opportunity for a new approach from the Government to facilitate discussions between the RMT and the employers where the train companies and Network Rail are given more flexibility to secure a deal that is in the interests of workers, passengers and the country as a whole."

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.