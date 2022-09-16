Carmarthenshire’s Urdd Eisteddfod proclamation event will be held this weekend, ahead of the the county hosting the event in 2023.

The Urdd Eisteddfod returns to Carmarthenshire after three years' absence, and Llandovery has been chosen as the host town.

The proclamation event, traditionally held in the host county as communities come together for a procession, will be held this Saturday (September 17) in Carmarthen.

This is the first procession, with a second to take place in Llandovery on September 24, and is being organised by Carmarthenshire’s Working Group.

The Carmarthen procession will start at 11am this Saturday, with activities, stalls, dancing and live entertainment on show in the county town.

This is followed by an 8pm gig with Fflur Dafydd and Einir Dafydd, while there is a special Cymanfa Ganu at Gellimanwydd Chapel, Ammanford at 6pm on Sunday.

Urdd will host a range of activities.

Carys Edwards, Chair of the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod Working Group said: "For the first time ever, a second parade will be held to close the Proclamation Event on Saturday 24th September in Llandovery.

“We want to ensure that every child and young person in Carmarthenshire has an opportunity to be part of this special festival.

"Excitement is growing across the county as we get closer to welcoming the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2023. We look forward to celebrating the Urdd Eisteddfod’s announcement, and welcoming Urdd Gobaith Cymru to Carmarthenshire over the next week."

Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod, thanked the local volunteers by saying: "Organizing and hosting a Proclamation Event or an Urdd Eisteddfod is no small task.

“On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Carmarthenshire 2023 Working Group, the children and young people and all the volunteers in their communities for their dedication to host the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod.

“The whole team have been busy fundraising and organizing activities to host the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod in Carmarthenshire.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod Proclamation Event and see all the children and young people in the area march – not once, but twice – during the event.

“Of course, we will also be publishing the Eisteddfod's 2023 Competition List, which will be an exciting syllabus for Urdd branches throughout Wales."