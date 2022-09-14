JEWSON - one of the largest chains of British general builders' merchants – confirmed this morning that their stores at Crymych and Llandysul are under threat of closure.
It is understood that a consultation is also being carried out among staff at the firm’s Carmarthen branch.
“No firm decisions have been made about closing branches,” said Leigh Hill, Regional Director, Wales and the West.
“We are currently consulting with colleagues at Jewson Carmarthen branch, as well as branches at Barry, Crymych, Llandysul and Wrexham in the north about the potential closure of the branches.
“We have some fantastic and loyal colleagues across these branches – so we are working closely with these colleagues at the moment to consult on alternative possible solutions.”
