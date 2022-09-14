TWO roads in Pembrokeshire will be closed to traffic for just over a week.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on September 14 advising of the two road closures.
It will affect Butts Lane and the Unclassified U6404 Butts Lane to Lower Lane Road in Carew Newton.
The closure affects the below specific areas:
- Butts Lane from its junction with the car park, south to its junction within the vicinity of the property known as Hillside Cottage.
- Unclassified U6404 Butts Lane to Lower Lane Road from the junction with Butts Lane west to the junction within the vicinity of the property known as New Shipping Farm.
The road closures will come into effect on Monday, October 9 and will last for nine days while telecom ducting works are carried out.
During this time, vehicle access will be prohibited, however pedestrian access will be maintained.
The council said that exempted vehicles will be allowed to use the route and there will be diversions signposted as the work progresses.
